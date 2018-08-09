Wilson capitalises in London – again

LONDON is proving to be a happy hunting ground for Havant teenager Jamie Wilson.

The 14-year-old made it two wins out of two in under-16 tournaments in the capital this summer.

And the results in the finals were identical, right down to the last ball.

Wilson, from Havant, followed his success in Coulsdon last month with victory in the event at Kings Cross Hurricane Room.

The soon-to-be England International again edged travelling companion Olly Gibbs 2-1 on the final black to collect a trophy and £60 prize money.

Back at Waterlooville Sports Bar, Wilson leads Jayden Brookes by 20 points at the top of the Junior Pool League.

Meanwhile, Zak Truscott heads both of the club’s junior snooker leagues.

The 14-year-old won the top group on Monday to lead defending champion Harry Wilson by two points.

Owen Jenkins scraped past Keira Hiscock on the final few shots to take the honours in the second group.

And Truscott repeated the feat on Wednesday to take a slim one-frame lead over Dean Russell at the top of division one.

There was an early birthday present for Josh Richards. He chalked up four straight victories to win his round-robin group for the first time.

Group two winner Tyler Mack moved up to second in division two – one point adrift of Antony Terroni.

Three wins gave Jenkins the honours in the third group.