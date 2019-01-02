Wilson retains English Under-18 Championship hopes

Jamie Wilson has booked a place in the last 16 of the English Under-18 Championship.
The 15-year-old talent from Havant earned a trip to Leeds in April thanks in no small part to his result of the season.
Wilson finished second in his five-man round-robin group in the southern qualifier at Frames Sports Bar, Coulsdon, south London.
He kicked off a memorable day with a 3-2 victory over Harlow-based Jack Haley and then lost 3-2 to Bradley Cowdroy, from Bournemouth.
What followed next had his coach purring with delight.
Wilson compiled a 61 break in the opening frame against Norwich’s Luke Pinches, who is currently lying in third place on the national under-21 circuit – and still lost it.
But he battled back to win the next three and record an excellent 3-1 victory over the son of former professional Barry Pinches.
He then needed – and got – a 3-0 win against Steven Hughes, from Chandler’s Ford, to edge Cowdroy for the runner-up spot by one frame.
‘I was very happy with my performance,’ said Wilson.
World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley added: ‘Jamie won’t lose many frames in which he makes a 61 break.
‘But to bounce back after a major blow like that and beat a player like Luke demonstrates massive strength of character and no small amount of talent.’
Meanwhile, defending champion Zak Truscott has taken an early lead in the brand-new Monday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.
The 15-year-old won the top group on Christmas Eve.
Second-group winner, Billy Reid, is joint-second with Harry Wilson.
And Rhys Pearce moved into second place after winning the round-robin group in the Junior Pool League.
Front-runner Keira Hiscock beat defending champion Jayden Brookes in the final match to share the points.
It means Hiscock takes an 11.5-point lead into the remaining four weeks.
George Barber edged another point closer to six-year-old division two leader Jayden Hickley.
Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30-6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30-6.30pm every Thursday.