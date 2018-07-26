Wilson’s right on cue with double title win

Have your say

HARRY WILSON has stepped out of the shadow of his England international brother Jamie and claimed his first snooker title.

The 12-year-old, from Havant, had been waiting ages for his champagne moment and, like the proverbial bus, another one came along soon after.

Wilson was crowned champion of the Monday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar this week.

He finished the 20-week second season 13 points clear of defending champion Zak Truscott.

Owen Jenkins was nine points further back in third.

A high break of 40 means Wilson has also earned promotion from the Cuestars Under-21 Bronze Tour.

‘It’s given me a lot of confidence for the Silver Tour,’ he said.

And reflecting on the new junior league that starts next Monday, the talented left-hander added: ‘I can’t wait for the new season.

‘Hopefully, I’ll win it again.’

Two days later, Wilson edged Dean Russell on the pink in the final of the Wednesday Junior Snooker League’s handicapped knockout tournament, which attracted 17 runners.

Samuel Laxton beat Tyler Mack to claim the plate trophy. He also recorded the highest break of 25.

Meanwhile, Junior Pool League leader Jamie Wilson won the round-robin group to extend his advantage over second-placed Jayden Brookes to 18 points.

And Tom Shuttle is going to be a force to be reckoned with in the new Monday league.

Shuttle, who joined the leagues less than a month ago, won the round-robin group in the final week of season two.