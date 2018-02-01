Winner Dean makes it third time lucky

Have your say

DEAN RUSSELL made it third time lucky in his bid to claim the Wednesday Junior Snooker League title at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

The 16-year-old from Copnor, twice a runner-up, ended the third season six points clear of defending champion Samuel Laxton.

Russell said: ‘It’s a great achievement considering I’ve come runner-up twice in a row. And it’s a higher standard. Everyone’s beating everyone now.

‘I’m glad I got a lot of points at the start of the season.’

Reflecting on the new 20-week season that starts next Wednesday, he said: ‘If I could defend the title, it’ll be fantastic because it’s never been done before.’

Russell, who is at Highbury College, had never played competitive snooker before joining the league a little over a year ago.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley said: ‘I’m delighted for Dean.

‘He’s had a fantastic year. He’s suffered some disappointments. And now he’s proved he’s a winner.’

Meanwhile, Laxton booked automatic promotion to the Cuestars silver tour.

The 12-year-old compiled a 41, using only pinks and blues, in his first match against the new champion.

Vinnie Rix won the second round-robin group and secured the division two title by one point.

Henry Martin won division three from George Laxton.

In the Monday Junior League, Owen Jenkins made a 20 break using reds and colours before his debut on the Cuestars bronze tour at Top Spot SC, Havant, on Sunday.

The nine-year-old proved he is ready by making a personal best 25 and a 23.

Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30-6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday.