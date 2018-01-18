Zak produces the goods in Waterlooville League

Have your say

Zak Truscott produced what was possibly his finest ever performance in the Wednesday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

The 14-year-old defeated league-leader Dean Russell, defending champion Samuel Laxton, Jamie Wilson (with a 40-point start) and Thomas Sharp.

Third-placed Truscott is just two points behind Laxton with two weeks left. Russell has a nine-point lead at the top.

Owen Jenkins won the second group and moves to fifth in division one.

Billy Reid heads division two by one point from Antony Terroni.

Division three front-runner Henry Martin won the third group.

In the Monday Junior League, Wilson won the top group and knocked in the highest break of 52.

The 14-year-old takes a two-point lead into the final five weeks.

Jenkins was undefeated in the second group and is now just two points adrift of fourth-placed Harry Wilson.

Meanwhile, a national junior snooker champion from Gosport is one step closer to a second English title.

Olly Gibbs, the current English Under-14 champion, has progressed to the last-16 of this season’s under-16 event.

The 14-year-old won his round-robin group at the southern qualifier at Frames Sports Bar, Coulsdon, south London.

He now faces a trip to Leeds next month for the knockout stage.

The previous day, Portsmouth potter Samuel Laxton, 12, won one game and chalked up a 31 break on his debut in the under-14 competition.

Two of the region’s players progressed through the group stages at the fifth leg of the Cuestars South of England Championship Tour.

But James Budd and Mark Lloyd made last-16 exits at Fareham Snooker Club.

Budd, competing on home tables, beat Lloyd in the group stages and lost 2-0 to Christian Chislett, from Basingstoke.

And Lloyd, who dropped one place to fourth, went out 2-1 to former Welsh international Callum Lloyd.

Havant siblings Callum and Chloe White, along with Elliott Weston, made group stage exits.