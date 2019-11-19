Southern Brave sign West Indies legend for next summer’s Hundred tournament

The Southern Brave now possess the two highest-scoring batsmen in the history of women’s T20 internationals.

The Hampshire-based franchise have today announced the signing of West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor for next summer’s inaugural Hundred tournament.

The 28-year-old has 2,900 T20 international runs from 98 innings.

The only player in history to have scored more is Taylor’s Brave team-mate Suzie Bates, who has 200 more runs from 10 more innings.

Brave had also previously announced the signings of England’s 2017 World Cup winners Anya Shrubsole and Danni Wyatt.

Taylor - who last summer helped Southern Vipers reach the Kia Super League final - said: ‘I can't wait to join Southern Brave.

‘The other three players we've already announced are very strong and it's going to be such a great competition. I'm really looking forward to working under Charlotte Edwards again.

"There's also a strong Caribbean vibe in the men's team at Southern Brave - with Andre Russell, Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan - so it will be nice to play alongside them and hopefully both teams can have success.’

Taylor was voted the ICc Women’s Cricketer of the Year in both 2011 and 2012, and in 2015 won voted the ICC Women’s T20 International of the year.

In addition to her 100 T20 international caps for the West Indies, Taylor has also won 126 ODI caps – scoring 4,756 runs at 44.03 with five centuries and a highest score of 171. She is the fifth highest runscorer in women’s ODI cricket.