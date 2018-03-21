Southern saluted after title fight defeat

Have your say

Brian Adams saluted Ollie Southern’s performance after he missed out on capturing another amateur belt.

The GYM 01 fighter suffered a unanimous-decision defeat to Muhidin Abubakar for the Lion Fighting Championship flyweight title on Sunday.

Southern, who holds the amateur crown at 125lbs for promotion On Top, started the bout in impressive style.

He won the stand-up exchanges and clinched the opening round.

But the Stockbury-born charge suffered a reoccurrence of a cut on his right eye, which proved his pitfall.

Southern lost the next two rounds, with all three judges scoring the main-event contest in favour of the unbeaten Abubakar.

Nevertheless, Adams was impressed by Southern’s overall performance in Rochester.

GYM 01’s head MMA coach said: ‘He lost a decision to a really good kid.

‘He did amazing – he outlanded a striker and was taking him down.

‘His hands were really good and that is something we have been working on.

‘Ollie won the first round but got a cut on his eye. He actually had a cut on his eye four-and-a-half weeks before which required 15 stitches.

‘It had healed up plenty well and Ollie wanted to fight so we went through with it.

‘He ended up winning the first round but got a little cut and lost his composure.

‘We were happy with lots of things during the fight but unhappy about the way he allowed the other guy to have opportunities.’

Adams admitted it was noticeable Southern was thinking about the cut too much. But the coach expects his charge to learn from it.

‘Ollie thought the cut was much worse than it was and just made some silly mistakes,’ Adams added.

‘He got reversed on the ground trying to be too safe and lost the fight two rounds to one, which was fair.

‘Even the ref came up to me afterwards and said “I think your man lost that fight thinking about the cut”.

‘He was very inactive on top and was trying to hide his eye.

‘That created more problems for himself as the other guy started attacking submissions.

‘Ollie just made little mistakes and it was down to his composure, which has never happened before.

‘If anything, it’s normally his strength. He will learn from it. He knows not to do it again.’