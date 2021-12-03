This year has been full of many sporting events including Euro 2020, Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Paralympics, Emily Raducanu winning the US Open and more.

The Sports Personality of the Year line-up is yet to be announced but there is sure to be a tight contest for the number one sportsperson of the year.

Diver Tom Daley could receive Sports Personality of the Year this year after his gold medal win in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Here is everything you need to know about Sports Personality of the Year 2021:

When is it?

Sports Personality of the Year will take place on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Media City UK, Salford.

The time for the awards is yet to be announced but in previous years the show takes place at 8pm, with the main award announced around 10pm.

How to watch this year's show

Sports Personality of the Year will be on BBC One this year.

It will also be available to stream via BBC iPlayer.

Who are the nominees?

The nominees for this year's Sports Personality of the Year are yet to be announced but there are many sporting stars who could make the list.

Olympic heroes Tom Daley, Adam Peaty, Laura Kenny and Jason Kenny all won a gold medal at this year's Tokyo Olympics and are expected to be nominated.

Emma Raducanu won the US Open aged 18 back in September and is tipped to not only make the nominees list but win the overall title.

Who won in 2020?

F1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton won the award last year after equalling Michael Schumacher's seven world record titles.

Team of the Year was awarded to Liverpool Football Club after they won the Premier League for the 2019/2020 season.

Their manager Jürgen Klopp received Coach of the Year due to the triumph.

Captain Sir Tom Moore won the Helen Rollason Award due to his efforts in fundraising for the NHS during the pandemic and The Unsung Hero award was posthumously awarded to Sgt Matt Ratana who was killed while on duty with The Met Police in September 2020.

The policeman was also head coach of East Grinstead Rugby Club.

Marcus Rashford won the Expert Panel Special Award for raising awareness of child poverty in the UK and Tobias Meller won the Young Unsung hero award for raising £150,000 for charity by walking the equivalent of two marathons.

The recipient for Young Sports Personality of the Year was diver Andrea Spenolini- Sirieix.

Andrea, who was 16 when she won the award, won her first solo international gold medal in the women's 10m platform at the Fina Diving Grand Prix in Rostock, Germany in February last year.

