Stevens in  good place after three podiums

RICKY STEVENS said he was 'happy' with his team's overall performance as the Portsmouth-based Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki sidecar outfit secured three podium-placed finishes at Thruxton.

Alongside passenger Ryan Charlwood, Stevens claimed three third places as the duo made improvements in both their British Sidecar Championship categories.

The results now leave them in second in the 600cc championship - 48 points behind Todd Ellis and Charlie Richardson having hauled back 28 points last weekend.

Meanwhile, in the overall championship they currently occupy fourth place.

Stevens said: 'Three good races and coming away with three third places in the main championship and three second places in the 600cc championship behind the reigning World Champions is something we are very happy with.'

Competing at their home circuit – the fastest short circuit track in Europe – Stevens and Charlwood proved how much they have learnt over the past few months on their new Kawasaki-powered 600cc machine.

Race one saw them have a great battle with the current world champions, Ben and Tom Birchall, Steve Kershaw and Stuart Clark, and Ellis and Richardson.

With the Birchalls using all their years of experience to win the race, Ricky and Ryan finished in third place, 0.1 seconds behind Kershaw and Clark, with Ellis and Richardson in fourth.

Under the rules, the second race has a reverse grid so the pair started in eighth place on the grid.

Not letting this deter them, Stevens and Charlwood went about moving through the field from the start.

They again managed to move ahead of Ellis and Richardson and again finished in third, with Kershaw and Clark first and the Birchalls second.

Race three had another reverse grid ruling, which again saw them taking up eighth place for the start.

Kershaw and Clark continued their champions-elect form, followed by the Birchalls.

Getting slightly held up by one of the 1000cc machines on lap six, Stevens and Charlwood moved into third place, where they finished.

Charlwood said: ‘We are learning and growing with our new 600cc machine and enjoying being back on the podiums.’

– JOHN MUSHETT