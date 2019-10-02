Stubbington on verge of creating his own slice of Hampshire golf history

Gary Stubbington, the PGA in Hampshire chairman and Hockley’s head professional, is on the verge of making a little bit of history.

The clear leader in the 2019 Order Of Merit, it would be a remarkable achievement if, as expected, he gets over the line.

Stubbington, 58, who last won the season-long challenge in the 1980s, quipped: ‘To win it in two different centuries, now that would be special!’

It was a super September on the county circuit for a fierce competitor who won the PGA South Region OOM back-to-back in 1997 and 1998.

Stubbington took part in a stamina-sapping eight events in the month, winning the Corhampton pro-am and finishing tied first in the Skylark pro-am.

He also claimed victory in the Seniors Championship as well as coming second in Alresford and Southwick Park pro-ams, plus claiming third spot at the Anthony Dillon Memorial event.

Stubbington said: ‘I honestly do not know why I have hit this run of form.

‘Maybe it is because I have stuck to the same routine and been going down the gym three or four times a week.’

The climax to the season comes on October 10 when the Order of Merit top 30 compete in the PGA in Hampshire Tour Championship,, sponsored by HJS Solutions, at Rowlands Castle.

The ‘Race to Rowlands’ is the brainchild of county secretary Roger Tuddenham, and it prompted Stubbington to say: ‘It is an absolutely brilliant idea.

‘Within half a year you sort of know you have qualified, which is great, but there about 10 lads who may go into five or six spots.

‘When you look under the top 30, there are some proper good players there.

‘It has increased the interest at the end of the season. It is a new experience and a good way to wrap the season up.’

The final event is 36-hole stroke play competition for the Jack Wells Trophy, in memory of a former secretary of the PGA in Hampshire. Then the leading golfer in the OOM standings will be known.

Curren top 20: 1 Gary Stubbington (Hockley) 27 events, £7,096.17, 2 Adam Hicking (Stoneham) 18, £5,063.1, 3 Shaun Hall (Boundary Lakes) 21, £3,516.54, 4 Chris Blunden (Sandford Springs) 16, £3,428.95), 5 Jack Coulbert (Swanmore) 27, £3,229.24, 6 Adam Reid (Corhampton( 19, £3,015.03, 7 Martin Adams (Swanmore) 25, £2,962.10, 8 Jon Barnes (Hayling) 23, £2,743.65, 9 Nathan Cook (Southampton Municipal) 17, £2,455.02, 10 Chris Hudson (Army) 10, £2,419.54, 11 Lee Nother (Portsmouth) 12, £2,387.87, 12 Sam Boyes (Army) 14, £2,090.60, 13 Mark Williamson (Paultons) 24, £1,969.43, 14 Tom Hutchings (Oak Park) 16, £1,826.32, 15 Andrew Blakes (Army) 12, £1,733.16, 16 Ben Wall (Winchester) 11, £1,706.40, 17 James Ablett (Lee-on-the-Solent) 7, £1,598.10, 18 Mark Treleaven (Hayling) 10, £1,495.63, 19 Philip Bryden (Hayling) 16, £1.474.16, 20 Mark Sawford (Portsmouth) 144, £1,433.02.