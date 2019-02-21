Fareham Nomads enjoy golden display at Hampshire Championships

Have your say

A brilliant showing from Fareham Nomads saw them collect 42 medals at the Hampshire Championships.

It was a great competition over the three weekends.

Fareham Nomads entered a team of 59 swimmers (35 girls and 24 boys) into the championships.

A total of 23 swimming clubs from all over the Hampshire district (including the Channel Islands and the Isle of Wight) attended while two new events were introduced – the 800m for boys and 1,500m for girls, bringing it in line with south east regionals and nationals swimming.

Nomads competed in 227 swims with 162 personal best times and collected an impressive haul of 42 medals.

Coach Stewart Crowe praised the way the club swimmers performed.

He said: ‘Over the course of the three weekends of these championships I have been extremely pleased and proud of each and every one of the Fareham Nomads swimmers.

‘They have supported each other and put on some really gutsy swims and absolutely deserve every medal, personal best time, or top-eight place they have achieved.

It’s great to see so many of our younger swimmers coming up through the ranks and competing at this level.

‘They have overcome adversity to reach this level due to the loss of their main training pool since November and are now embarking on the challenge to build their own pool.’

Charles Holyer, in the age 14 category, led the way with gold medals in the 800m freestlye, the 400m freestyle, the 1,500m freestyle and the 200m freestyle.

Ellen Jewell, collected golds in the 100m backstroke, the 100m freestyle and the 50m backstroke – in the age 14 category.

In total they collected 17 medals between them.

Amelia Boyes won the age-14 50m freestyle gold.

Hannah Cooper earned the age-16 400m individual medley gold.

Lydia Parker took the age-15 200m butterfly title and John Molyneaux won the age-17 200m backstroke.

Silver medals were secured by the girls’ 10-to-14 years freestyle relay team of Amelia Boyes, Georgina Taylor, Emily Blake and Ellen Jewell.

As well as Holyer and Jewel individual silvers were earned by Sidney Collingwood, who also added a bronze, Matthew Sullivan, Lydia Parker, Joe Davies, Evelyn Rowsell and Hannah Cooper, who also collected a bronze.

Other bronze medals were secured by George Lambert, Erin Coffey, Rory Taylor, Ava Bennell, Thomas Dickson, Joe Davies and Evelyn Rowsell.

The girls’ 400m relay team of Lydia Parker, Beatrice Hollands, Evelyn Hall and Noemie Plumridge finished third, as did the girls’ 200m medley relay team of Ellen Jewell, Hannah Cooper, Lydia Parker and Evelyn Hall.

If you’re interested in joining Fareham Nomads or getting involved with our fundraising to build a new pool, visit the website farehamnomads.co.uk to find out more.