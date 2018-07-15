Fareham Nomads foursome enjoy medal rush

Have your say

A quartet of Fareham Nomads Masters swimmers claimed 12 medals in 12 events at the Barnet Copthall Masters Championship.

Helen Andrews, Noémie Plumridge, Jo Corben and Tony Corben took to the pool in Hendon, London earlier this month.

Jo Corben claimed four gold medals – in the 400m freestyle, 400m individual medley, 100m and 200m backstroke.

Meanwhile, her husband Tony won the 100m butterfly and 100m backstroke, took silver in the 200m backstroke and bronze in the 400m freestyle.

Plumridge was victorious in the 100m and 200m butterfly – and touched second in the 400m freestyle.

Andrews claimed bronze in the 800m freestyle in a time of 13min 4.51sec.

Nomads assistant coach Stewart Crowe said: ‘As the season draws to a close it was fantastic to see such a great set of results.

‘It’s now the norm for this group to return with a clutch of medals and this was no different.’

For Plumridge, John Molyneaux and Laura Molyneaux the season does not end until the completion of the European Masters Championships, held in Slovenia, from September 2-8.

For the first time, the latter will be stepping up to swim the 3km open water at this level as well as 200m backstroke and 400m freestyle.

Her husband John is swimming 50m and 200m backstroke and 200m individual medley. Plumridge is swimming the 50m and 200m butterfly.

If you’re interested in joining contact Stewart at coachfnsc@aol.com.