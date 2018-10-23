Portsmouth synchronised swimmers celebrating fantastic success

It has been a great time for Portsmouth & District Synchronised Swimming Club.

They entered four teams into the National Synchro Combo Cup at the London Aquatic Centre and had some brilliant performances.

The 13-to-15 age group team won silver medals for the second year in succession.

Eloise Coath, Isabella Clarke, Breanna Neill, Tia Tattersall, Marianne Shaul, Isabelle Jupe, Jasmine Pitchford and Vianne Spiller were all in superb form.

Another good strong display came from the 15-to-18 team who finished fifth in their category and only missed out on a medal by 0.1667.

The 12-and-under team were placed 16th and the 15-and-under team sealed 14th in their age groups.

Last month they enjoyed more outstanding performances at the South-East Regionals.

The club dominated the top 12 places in the 13-to-18 figures with Isabel Benson, Emily Jupe and Marianne Shaul winning the gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

They took their positions on the podium alongside Jenny Gray MBE, who was honoured in 2016 by the Queen for dedicating so much of her life to developing and coaching synchronised swimming, as well as competing in one of the first Great Britain squads to go to the World Championships in 1973.

With another brilliant display the 13-to-15 team won gold medals for their routine to Go West.

While the 15-to-18 team won gold medals as well for their routine to the song ‘That man’ by Caro Emerald.

The team included Emily Jupe, Megan Lee, Lauren Shaul, Isabel Benson, Hazel Lee, Lauren Philp, Saffron Finch, Abby Mitchell and Beth Birch.

It has been another fantastic and rewarding time for the club.

They train in three pools. Churcher’s College in Petersfield, Redwood Park Academy, Cosham, and also at Fleming Park Leisure Centre in Eastleigh.

For more details about to try out synchronised swimming send an email to portsmouthanddistrictsynchro@hotmail.co.uk

The club are recruiting new swimmers to start beginner sessions at Redwood Park Academy on a Saturday mornings, between 9.30am and 11.30am.