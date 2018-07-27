Second Full Moon Night Swim will take place in Southsea tomorrow night

SWIMMERS of all abilities are invited to enjoy the second late-night dip organised by a charity team.

It comes as the Full Moon Night Swim gears up for a return this Saturday [July 28], at 9pm.

More than 30 swimmers turned out for the first event last month, which was organised by Portsmouth triathlete Vinicius Vecchiatti.

The swim – accompanied by the monthly lunar display – will begin outside Coffee Cup along Eastney Esplanade and has been organised in aid of Mr Vecchiatti’s charity Channel swim in August.

The 35-year-old will complete the feat alongside a group of friends to raise money for Cosmic – the Children of St Mary’s Intensive Care unit at the hospital of the same name in Paddington, London.

His friend’s life was once saved there.

Reflecting on the success of the first Full Moon Night Swim in June, Mr Vecchiatti said: ‘I had such pleasure meeting the 32 swimmers who turned up to the first event, who came from areas as far as Chichester and Petersfield – including people that actually saw the article in the newspaper.

‘That definitely encouraged me to organise the second event.’

The community swim on Saturday is free to attend, but a donation of £7 is recommended – as organisers will provide glow sticks, stand-up paddles and kayaks.

If you would like to donate to Mr Vecchiatti’s cause, or learn more about it, visit http://justgiving.com/fundraising/vini-v.

Anyone taking in Saturday’s event part does so at their own risk, as it will be uncoached.