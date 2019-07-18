Teamwork the key as Purbrook aim to keep pressure on in Southern League division three

Have your say

Purbrook can keep their Southern League division three promotion hopes alive by completing a double over Fareham & Crofton at The Heath on Saturday.

Josh McCoy’s fourth-placed side have won five of their past six games to ramp up the pressure on the leaders.

They coasted to an eight-wicket win at Fareham & Crofton earlier in the summer.

However, the Bath Lane outfit have improved markedly since then.

They have won three of their past four games, so a much closer affair is expected this time around.

Purbrook’s leading runscorer Martin Lee insists another strong team performance will see his side come out on top.

‘We seem to do best when everybody chips in,’ said the former skipper.

‘Since the start of the season we have put in better displays and have not been so sloppy.

‘The second game against a team is always different because you know something about what to expect.

‘If we are going to go up then we need to keep winning.’

Purbrook make two changes to the team that beat Lymington II by 63 runs last weekend.

Ollie Runswick and James Gurney come in for George Hampson and James Amis.

Fareham & Crofton, meanwhile, feel they are beginning to find their feet after promotion last season.

Vice-captain James Heiniger said: ‘Over the past month we have got ourselves on a bit of a roll.

‘Earlier in the season we didn’t play the cricket we wanted to.

‘We knew we had it in us and hopefully we can keep it up.

‘Our division is very tight and there is still all to play for.

‘A couple of wins can take you as high as fifth, while defeats will leave you right in the thick of a relegation battle.’

Fareham & Crofton are forced to make changes with Ben White and Luke Cornish unavailable and Steve Berryman injured.

Experienced campaigner Blake Barnwell returns along with Ben Kissane.

Elsewhere in division three, Hambledon journey to Trojans.

Spencer Le Clercq’s Dons ended a run of three defeats with a thrilling two-run win over Portsmouth & Southsea last weekend.

Portsmouth & Southsea entertain Hythe & Dibden at St James’ Hospital.