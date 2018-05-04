JEM open their summer season with win over Academy

Have your say

JEM Tennis Hamble opened their Portsmouth & District Summer League men’s division one account with a 4-0 victory over Portsmouth Tennis Academy.

Top pair Andy Faull and Tom Wojtak conceded just four games in their four sets, while Steve Crofts and Andy Long dropped a set to Adam Anckorn and Terry Lawrence.

Ventnor defeated Isle of Wight rivals Ryde Mead 5-4 in their entertaining division two clash.

Rowlands Castle bounced back from their early-season defeat at Fishbourne with a 4-0 win over Southsea in division three.

In division four, Southsea 2 delivered a 3-1 win against Warsash, Lee 3 clinched a 4-0 success against Ryde Mead 2, while Alverstoke beat a Wickham outfit who could only turn out one pair.

Meanwhile, in ladies division one, Ryde Lawn ladies recorded their third win of the season with a 4-0 win Lee ladies 1.

Avenue ladies 2 and Warsash ladies 1 fought out an 11-set thriller, with the hosts coming out on top.

Ventnor ladies claimed a narrow victory against Ryde Lawn 2. Rubbers were shared 2-2.

But Helen Graham and Maddy Clewett took the last two sets against Ryde’s Andrea Waugh and Suree Russell to give Ventor the winning draw point.

In mixed double’s division one, Warsash whitewashed Ryde Lawn, while their second team defeated Avenue 3.

Ryde Lawn 3 got the better of island neighbours Ryde Mead 3-1.

Husband and wife pair Jon and Emma Brown clinched two of the Lawn rubbers.

n Seventy-five of Hampshire’s best young players aged 8-10 were put through their paces by former British No1 and county development manager Chris Wilkinson.

The event, which was hosted by Totton & Eling Tennis Centre, was the first of a new programme introduced by Wilkinson and aims to create a pathway for junior to progress through the system.

He said: ‘I would like to see Hampshire at the top of the county tennis ladder again.

‘We are looking to develop players who have passion and desire to represent the county.

‘Events such as this are a key stepping stone, giving the county officials a chance to develop good relationships with the juniors, their parents and their coaches.’

– ALAN BEST