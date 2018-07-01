Katie Boulter keen for Southsea Trophy return  

Have your say

Katie Boulter has lauded the Portsmouth crowd after her superb run to the Coco Fuzion 100 Southsea Trophy final.

And the British ace is eager to return the Canoe Lake Leisure courts next year.

Katie Boulter. Picture: Neil Marshall (180628-032)

Boulter, 21, enjoyed a week to remember in Southsea as she knocked out two top-100 rivals en route to the final of the ITF event.

Former Wimbledon semi-finalist Kirsten Flipkens proved too strong for the Leicester ace in the final – winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

Despite missing out on the crown, the tournament underlined the world number 144’s potential.

It also acted as a superb confidence-booster ahead of Boulter’s second appearance in the main draw at Wimbledon this week.

And she would love the opportunity to return next year and make more memories on the stunning Canoe Lake courts.

Boulter, who also played in the inaugural Southsea Trophy which was beset by rain last season, said: ‘I think it is great event.

‘I enjoyed every second on court.

‘The facility is perfect, the courts have been maintained really well and there is a very good atmosphere.

‘There were quite a lot of people watching. I have to thank them for the support because it was a great atmosphere to play in.

‘I played last year but unfortunately it was moved indoors on to the Tarmac.

‘That wasn't quite the same as playing on grass!

‘But I still thoroughly enjoyed it and I’d definitely be keen to come back again.

‘There is absolutely no reason I wouldn't want to play here and, for me, it is the perfect tournament to lead into Wimbledon.’

The Southsea Trophy will be subject to a review after an initial two-year agreement.