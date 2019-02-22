Have your say

Lee continued their unbeaten run in Portsmouth & District League ladies’ division one with a comfortable win over Warsash, writes Alan Best.

However, Daisy Fox and Cathie Russell took the first rubber off them all season when they edged a champions tie-break against Fiona Dubber and Andrea Jackson.

Meanwhile, Ryde Lawn consolidated second spot with a 4-0 win over Canoe Lake.

In division two, Seacourt kept their promotion hopes alive.

They shared the rubbers 2-2 with Avenue II but claimed the winning draw point 5-4 on sets.

JEM Hamble kept the division three promotion race alive with a 3-1 win over Ventnor, while Portsmouth Tennis Academy kept pace by beating Stubbington.

A win for Rowlands Castle over Alverstoke would have confirmed their promotion as runners-up to Ryde Mead in division four – but they lost 3-1

It was a weekend of surprises in men’s division one.

Having set the pace all season, Lee stumbled – with Dan Eldred and Noah Bradwell losing a final set tie-break to JEM Hamble’s Andy Long and Mark Turl.

That saw the latter snatch a 3-1 win and a chance to steal the title.

Two Ventnor youngsters – Elliott Rugg and Elliott Jones – beat Warsash stalwarts Ian Udal and Martin Wilkinson.

However, Warsash did enough to win the match 3-1.

Canoe Lake were only able to field one pair for their trip to Ryde Lawn but Tim Clark and John Saunders almost claimed a point.

They beat Dave Wander and Connor Grant and forced Simon Jenkin and Jamie Fothergill into a final set tie-break only to suffer defeat.

Newcomers Fishbourne consolidated their place in division two with a 3-1 win against Ryde Mead.

And Seacourt set up a grandstand finish to the division three title race with a winning draw against Canoe Lake II.

In the fourth tier, Southsea scored a 4-0 win over nearest rivals Lee IV – putting themselves in prime position to win the division.

Alverstoke’s 3-1 win over Warsash III left the latter in the wooden spoon position.

Having suffered a run of postponements earlier in the season, Carlton Green played two matches in two days – but they lost to both Avenue III and Fishbourne.

Fishbourne are now champions and Avenue II will finish as runners up.

Chichester beat Ryde Lawn in the final match of their midweek ladies’ campaign.

Fishbourne kept alive their very faint hopes of overtaking Avenue at the top of the table with a 3-1 win over Canoe Lake.

In division two, Rowlands Castle cruised past Fishbourne II 4-0.

Elsewhere, Warsash and Fishbourne finished all square in the mixed division.

The former took the extra points, though, with a 46-40 verdict on games.

Chichester beat Wellow 3-1 and Ryde Lawn III lost matches to Fishbourne and Southsea.