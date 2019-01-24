Lee II block Avenue’s bid for revenge

Have your say

Having just squeezed past Avenue Ladies II last week, Lee II scored a more comprehensive 4-0 win in the return division two fixture.

Not that Avenue made it easy for them.

Both the opening rubbers went to a 10-point tie-break, but Lee won both to set them on their way to victory.

One division down, Ventnor 2 made the long journey to Seacourt 2 worth while by taking all three points after a 3-1 win.

In the same division, newly-promoted Stubbington – who faced JEM Tennis – are struggling to maintain their position.

Tie-breaks were once again crucial, with JEM edging the first pairs’ rubber.

That set them in their way to a 3-1 win.

Fishbourne ladies kept their faint hopes of gaining the runners-up spot in division four alive with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Ryde Lawn 3.

Meanwhile, Alverstoke and Rowlands Castle, their two main rivals for that position, shared the rubbers 2-2.

Castle’s Sue Palmer and Jane Whitaker fought back from a set and 5-2 down to win five games in a row – and then the match tie-break, saving two match points on the way.

Alverstoke took the extra winning draw point but Castle retain second place.

Lee ladies IV’s winning draw against Sarisbury Green was enough to ensure that they will win the division five title.

Avenue captain Anne Treagust was delighted when her team won their first match under her captaincy, beating Southsea 3-1.

The men’s fixtures kicked off with a fierce tussle between JEM Tennis and Denmead.

The opening rubbers were shared, but JEM secured a one-set advantage when Andy Long and Mark Turl took a set off Andy Efford and James Sillence.

And the reverse rubbers followed a similar pattern, with Efford and Silence completing a double.

At the same time they dropped a set, allowing JEM to take the extra winning draw point by six sets to four.

Men’s division two matches saw wins for Avenue II (3-1 over Warsash 2), Fishbourne (4-0 against Alverstoke) and Ryde Mead (5-4 against Chichester).

Lee II remain in pole position, with Avenue II waiting to pounce should Lee slip up in the championship run in.

In divisions three and five, there were good wins for Canoe Lake II and IiI respectively.

The twos just edged past neighbours Southsea by the odd set in nine, while the thirds ended Seacourt II’s four match unbeaten run, leaving the championship race wide open.

Canoe Lake’s mixed team were also successful at the weekend.

They overcame Avenue II 3-1 – a result which leave both teams in mid-table.

Other mixed matches saw Warsash take all three points from Ventnor, whose playing resources were severely stretched by having to play two away matches on the same day.

Meanwhile, Ryde Mead had a comfortable 4-0 win over Rowlands Castle in division three and Ryde Lawn IV recorded the same score against Active Academy.

Midweek action saw David Lloyd West End (DLWE) put themselves into a great position to win the mixed competition for the first time when they beat Avenue 4-0.

Their only rivals now would appear to be Ryde Lawn, who edged past Warsash 3-1.

But Ryde now need Warsash to beat DLWE to keep their hopes alive.

Chichester beat Fishbourne in division one, while Carlton Green and Fishbourne II won their second division matches against Southsea and Lee respectively.

Avenue’s midweek ladies team scored successive victories against Canoe Lake and Fishbourne to establish a commanding lead in the league table, while Chichester’s 4-0 defeat of Warsash keeps them close enough to take advantage of any slip-up by the leaders.

Avenue’s second ladies team were also in the winner’s enclosure.

They beat nearest-rivals Lee, making it a table-topping double for the club.

- ALAN BEST