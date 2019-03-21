Having swept all before them in the early part of the season Lee men’s second team failed at the last hurdle to complete a clean sweep of men’s and ladies titles for the club.

A winning draw, or even a tie, against Ryde Mead would have given them the Portsmouth & District League division two title.

But although they won the two rubbers they needed to get one point, they were six games short of the number they needed for the tie.

That left them level on points with Ryde Lawn seconds who took the title on countback of rubbers won over the season.

In the same division Chichester firsts gained a notable winning draw against Avenue seconds, with Mike Gilson and Adam Kamruddin their aces, winning both their rubbers, the second one by a decisive 6-2, 6-0 margin.

But it wasn’t quite enough to save them from relegation.

Fishbourne secured their position in division two for another season with a comfortable win against Warsash seconds – a result that leaves the latter on the brink of relegation.

Other men’s matches saw JEM Tennis Hamble end their division one season with a comfortable win against already relegated Ventnor.

Their second string was also successful, beating Seacourt in division three by three rubbers to one and hence sneaking past them into second place.

It was a bad day for Seacourt all round as the second men’s team also lost 3-1 to Alverstoke seconds with father-and-son team Chris and Carl Titterington winning both their rubbers.

Ventnor ladies seconds strode past Portsmouth Tennis Academy (PTA) 3-1 to set up a three-way tie at the top of division three.

They joined Warsash seconds and JEM Tennis Hamble on 15 points.

However, Warsash claimed the title, having won two rubbers more than Ventnor over the whole season.

A drawn match between Canoe Lake and Ryde Lawn thirds in mixed division three, with Lake taking the extra winning draw point, stopped Ryde in their tracks.

A win of any sort would have given them the title. But they now need to overcome Avenue seconds, who still have a title chance themselves.

Another draw, between Alverstoke and Active Academy in mixed four saw the home team finish their season comfortably in mid table.

Avenue Ladies firsts wrapped up an unbeaten season, and hence the title, in ladies midweek masters one, while Avenue seconds took the second division title.