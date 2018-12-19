Lee-on-the-Solent ladies win National Premier League opener in style

Have your say

An excellent away win provided a good start to the season for Lee-on-the-Solent ladies in the National Premier League.

The team recorded a 3-1 success on the road at Virgin Active Chiswick.

Lee-on-the-Solent tennis men's team at Queen's Club. Left to right: Dan Eldred, Conor Doyle, Noah Bradwell and Matt Rogers

A youthful Lee side took on the more experienced hosts.

Chiswick included Elisa Van Meeteran, who is currently ranked inside the top 100 players in Great Britain.

Chloe Efford and Rosie Harfield, who both still qualify for under-18 tennis, lined up for Lee, alongside April Brown and Kelly Burge for the contest which was the team’s first league match of the season.

Brown and Burge saw off Chiswick’s first pair Van Meeteran and Jane Tucker, in a tight encounter 7-6, 7-5, to take the lead in the tie.

Efford and Harfield edged a close first set 6-4 against Janvika Patel and Joanne Pitman, before pushing on to seal the rubber with a 6-0 second-set victory.

Brown and Burge made light work of Patel and Pitman winning 6-0, 6-0 to complete the Lee-on-the-Solent victory.

Chiswick got a consolation thanks to Van Meeteran and Tucker, who beat Efford and Harfield 6-3, 6-3.

Lee-on-the-Solent men hosted Canterbury for their first home fixture at Portsmouth Tennis Centre.

But the match followed a similar pattern to the defeat that had happened in their previous outing before at Campden Hill.

Noah Bradwell and Matt Rogers teamed up, while Conor Doyle and Reeves were also in action for Lee.

Both doubles made a bright start but couldn’t get a set on the board.

As the match progressed the Canterbury team became even more dominant.

They showed they were really strong.

A comeback was not on the cards and the match finished 4-0 to the visitors.

Doyle and Rogers, were then joined by Bradwell and Dan Eldred in their trip to the historic Queen’s Club, who were last year’s national runners-up.

Despite strong displays, Queens proved too solid.

Immaculate performances all-round meant the hosts claimed a 4-0 victory.