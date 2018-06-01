Ryde prove too hot to handle

THE TENNIS on show at Ryde Lawn was hotter than the weather after a stunning match between the home club’s men’s second team and Ventnor.

The opening rubbers were shared, but Ryde took a one-set advantage when first pair, James Cooney and James Smith, won their rubber in straight sets against David Pearce and High Idle, while Ventnor’s Matt Knights and Elliot Rugg dropped one against Rick Spink and Jeremy Tung.

Cressida William Picture: Neil Marshall (180527-022)

Knights and Rugg then beat Cooney and Smith, again in three sets, leaving the match to be decided by the result of the final rubber.

The first two sets were shared, and when Pearce and Idle led the final set Ventnor looked home and dry.

But Spink and Tung fought back to take the set 7-5, levelling the match at two rubbers each and giving Ryde the extra winning draw point by six sets to five.

JEM Tennis Hamble 1 had a rather less arduous victory over Priory in the top division, losing just one set in a 4-0 victory, while in division three Fishbourne recorded an equally-impressive win over David Lloyd and Chichester overwhelmed Rowlands Castle (4-0).

Chichester’s second men’s team were also in action. They had a rather harder match against Warsash 3, sharing the rubbers 2-2 but edging the winning draw points on sets countback 5-4.

Only two ladies matches were played, and both resulted in 4-0 wins – Lee 3 beating Rowlands Castle and Fishbourne cruising past Chichester.

Lee’s mixed team were also in action in division one and they outclassed an understrength Ryde Lawn 1 team 4-0, conceding just 13 games in the eight sets played.

One division down, Avenue 2 continued their good start to the season with a 3-1 win over JEM Tennis Hamble 2, with Neil Crawford and Alex Gregory winning both their rubbers.

In division three, Ryde Mead squeezed past Carlton on sets countback (6-4).

Ryde’s second pair, Rachel Andrews and John Gosling, lost both their rubbers but won a set in each of them and that was enough to enable them to claim the winning draw points.

Canoe Lake took the honours 3-1 in their clash with Southsea thanks to Lynn Candlish and Martyn Cox.

Avenue’s fourth and fifth mixed teams were both in action at Havant, with the former winning after a hard-fought 11 sets against Fishbourne.

The fifths were less successful and were already in a losing position when an injury forced them to concede the final rubber against Alverstoke.

Midweek Masters action saw Fishbourne’s mixed team go to the top of the league after a 3-1 win over Wellow, while in division two Avenue beat Ryde Mead 4-0.

Carlton Green and Rowlands Castle shared the rubbers 2-2, but the former took the extra draw point on sets countback (5-4).

Fishbourne’s ladies also matched the achievements of their mixed team and went to the top of their league after an 11-set marathon against Warsash.

Sarisbury Green also claimed the winning draw points against Avenue.