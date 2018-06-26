Wildcard Boulter is hard to tame in Southsea

KATIE BOULTER was in scintillating form as she defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals at the Fuzion 100 Southsea Trophy.

The Leicestershire ace, who was given a wildcard into the tournament, served well and maintained her focus throughout to defeat the Russian in 72 minutes and set up a last-eight clash with Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, who knocked third seed Monica Niculescu out of the event.

‘I went in expecting not that much and I came out with a win so I’m really excited and I played some great tennis,’ said Boulter.

‘The win gives me a lot of confidence, she’s around 100 in the world so it’s another top win and I think I can keep pushing forward from here.’

There was disappointment for Gabriella Taylor who fell to American Jennifer Brady in straight sets. After dropping the first set 6-2, Southampton-born Taylor showed impressive resolve to remain competitive and lead 4-3 in set two, before her more experienced opponent reeled off three consecutive games to take the match.

Taylor said: ‘I’m happy with my first experience here, especially playing very close to home. It’s a great match for me to look back at and know all the things I still need to improve on as I prepare for Wimbledon.’

Magda Linette fought back from a set and a break down to upset top seed Petra Martic.

The Polish world No. 55 raced into a 4-1 lead in the first set before Martic hit back to win seven games in a row.

The Croat was broken while serving for the match in the second set as Linette, who will play Brady in the quarter-finals, fought well to claim victory.