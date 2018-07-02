Wimbledon warning for Heather Watson

Have your say

Kirsten Flipkens surveyed her Wimbledon battle against Heather Watson and insisted: I’m confident of delivering a victory.

The Belgium talent meets Britain’s second ranked player in the opening round at SW19 – with the match scheduled to take place today.

However, Flipkens – ranked 51st in the world – is in buoyant mood heading into the tournament.

The 32-year-old clinched the Coco Fuzion 100 Southsea Trophy on Friday in good fashion.

She defeated Great Britain’s Kat ie Boulter 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 at Canoe Lake Leisure, with her experience proving key.

There will be plenty of attention on Flipkens’ battle against Watson, who reached the third round of the most prestigious Grand Slam two years ago.

The former world number 13 expects a tough battle but her success in Southsea means she heads to the capital brimming with confidence.

Flipkens said: ‘My preparation couldn’t have been better.

‘The weather is going to stay the same and it’s going to be an interesting Wimbledon.

‘Heather plays well on grass and it’s a tough first round for both of us.

‘I’m really confident, of course, going into it having won a lot of matches on the grass.

‘Heather is a great player and it’s going to be a tough first round.

‘I enjoyed the win on Friday and then started to focus on Heather the next day.’

Flipkens has fond memories of playing at Wimbledon.

In 2013, she reached the semi-finals of the competition.

Seeded 20th for the tournament, Flipkens battled from behind to defeat eighth seed Petra Kvitova in the last eight 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

It marked her best performance at a Grand Slam and earned her a semi-final against Marion Bartoli.

However, the French ace proved too strong for Flipkens and delivered a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 success before defeating Sabine Lisicki in the final.