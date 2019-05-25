The remarkable Lord’s record Hampshire are aiming to extend ...

HAMPSHIRE are defending an enviable Lord’s final record today.

The county are making their ninth appearance in a cup final at headquarters when they take on Somerset in the Royal London One-Day Cup final.

And Hampshire have been victorious on seven of their previous eight appearances. The only time they lost was by 125 runs to Durham in the 2007 Friends Provident Trophy final.

Here, The News looks back at Hampshire’s previous Lord’s successes.

1988 - Benson & Hedges Cup

South African left-arm seamer Steve Jefferies was a shoe-in for the man of the match award as Hampshire tasted Lord’s final success for the first time.

He produced a devastating spell of 5-13 off 10 overs as Derbyshire were shot out for just 117.

Jefferies, who was in his first season with Hampshire, claimed the wickets of Kim Barnett, Peter Bowler, Bruce Roberts and Steven Goldsmith as Derbyshire collapsed to 32-4.

Robin Smith - in the year he made his England Test debut - struck 38 and skipper Mark Nicholas was 35 not out as Hampshire romped to a seven-wicket success.

1991 - NatWest Trophy

Graham Thorpe (93) and Alec Stewart (61) helped Surrey post 240-5 off their 60 overs - a score which now seems to belong in a very different era to today.

With Malcolm Marshall absent due to the West Indies’ tour of England, Cardigan Connor stepped into the spotlight to bag 3-39.

Hampshire got off to a good reply, Tony Middleton (78) and Paul Terry (32) putting on 70 for the first wicket before the latter was run out.

Robin Smith then came in to belt 78 off 94 balls and Hampshire were coasting at 192-2.

Smith, though, was run out and David Gower - skippering the side in the absence of injured Mark Nicholas - made just nine before Kevan James (0) and Adrian Aymes (2) also fell cheaply.

However, Jon Ayling (18 not out) helped Hampshire win by four wickets with just two balls remaining.

1992 - Benson & Hedges Cup

England star Robin Smith was run out 10 runs short of a century as Hampshire amassed 253-5 against Kent off 55 overs.

Amazing to consider Hampshire only scored four fewer runs off 35 fewer overs against Derbyshire in the 2017 T20 Blast quarter final!

Paul Terry was second top scorer with 41 while David Gower and Malcolm Marshall both struck 29 and skipper Mark Nicholas 25.

In reply, skipper Mark Benson (59) helped Kent reach 171-4. That was as good as it got, though, as Marshall (3-33) and Shaun Udal (3-67) helped bowl them out for 212 to give Hampshire a 41-run victory.



2005 - Cheltenham & Gloucester Trophy

Denied the services of Shane Warne and Simon Katich due to international commitments, Hampshire called on two more Australians and collected their first trophy for 13 years.

Sean Ervine followed up his semi final hundred against Yorkshire with another ton - this time a man of the match award winning 104 out of a 290 all out 50-over total against Warwickshire.

Opener Nic Pothas struck 68 but Kevin Pietersen - who a week later was to become a national hero for his 158 in the Ashes-clinching draw at The Oval - made just five for a Hampshire side skippered in Warne’s absence by Shaun Udal.

Warwickshire looked on course for victory at 198-2 with opener Nick Knight (118) and Pietersen’s England colleague Ian Bell (54) leading the chase.

But Aussie seamer Andy Bichel removed Jim Troughton and Trevor Penney in quick succession before fellow countryman Shane Watson (3-34) clean bowled Dougie Brown and Ashley Giles.

Bichel (3-57) claimed the prize scalp of Knight - caught by youngster Kevin Latouf - and Hampshire wrapped up a tense 18-run success when Chris Tremlett bowled Makhaya Ntini.

2009 - Friends Provident Trophy

Dominic Cork rolled back the years with a superb bowling display as Hampshire defeated south coast neighbours Sussex.

The 37-year-old former England man removed Ed Joyce, Chris Nash and Matt Prior as Sussex tumbled to 39-3 before dangerman Murray Goodwin was run out for a single. Captain Michael Yardy (92) led a fightback which saw Sussex finish on 219-9 off their 50 overs. Cork ended with 4-41.

Jimmy Adams (55) and Michael Lumb (30) opened with 93 in reply, before Michael Carberry weighed in with 30. It was left to middle order pair Chris Benham (37no) and Nic Pothas (35no) to guide Hampshire to a six-wicket win with almost 10 overs to spare.

2012 - CB 40

A thrilling finish saw Hampshire and Warwickshire tied on 244 runs from 40 overs each. But Hampshire claimed the silverware - to go alongside the T20 trophy they had picked up a few weeks earlier - as they had lost fewer wickets.

Skipper Jimmy Adams (66) and Sean Ervine (57) were Hampshire’s chief runscorers, with Michael Carberry and Simon Katich both hitting 35 in a total of 244-5.

Ian Bell (81) underpinned Warwickshire’s reply until Kabir Ali stepped up to bowl the last over with seven required for victory.

Ali was to prove an unlikely hero, as he was only playing as Dimi Mascarenhas was injured and Danny Briggs was unavailable due to England commitments.

Neil Carter needed a single off the last ball for victory, but failed to make contact as Warwickshire finished on 244-7.

2018 - Royal London Cup

Opener Rilee Roussow became Hampshire’s second Lord’s cup final centurion when he belted 125 off 114 balls as Hampshire rattled up 330-7 in 50 overs against Kent.

Sam Northeast struck 75 against his former employers while opener Tom Alsop hit 72 in the county’s highest ever cup final total.

Opener Daniel Bell-Drummond top scored with 86 in Kent’s reply, while England ODI international Sam Billings whacked 75 off 60 balls in an all out total of 269.