This Portsmouth curry house will give away free meals if England win the World Cup 

A Portsmouth restaurateur will be giving away free curries to celebrate if England manage to win the World Cup.

Popular curry house chain Kassia are backing the Three Lions to take home the trophy and end 52 years of hurt and if they do succeed they want to celebrate with residents.

Kaz Miah, owner and head chef(middle) promising free curry at his Southsea restaurant if England win the World Cup. Picture: Johnston Press

Owner Kaz Miah has promised they will be giving away meals from a special menu at the Southsea and Clanfield, Waterlooville, restaurants if England do win the World Cup.

‘We are just too excited,’ He explained.

‘Every World Cup comes and I think England are going to do it. This year when Germany and Argentina went out early I thought we have a great chance.

‘I think England are going to do it this year after 52 years, we have a pretty good chance to do it and I just found out that Gareth Southgate is from around here and I want to do something special if we win the World Cup.

‘In my restaurants we will be giving the customers a bank holiday, come to my restaurants and celebrate the victory and eat some food. We are planning on putting on a special menu for the night if we win.

‘It will be at the Southsea and Clanfield restaurants.'

And there will be no catches when it comes to the celebration, it won’t just be for regular customers but for ‘anyone’.

Mr Miah said: ‘We are playing the football in the restaurants, we don’t usually open at lunch time but during the World Cup when the games were on we would open. We have smaller screens but we have bought a big TV just for this.

‘’It is like Gareth Southgate said in an interview, football brings us together. It’ll be 2-1 to England, that’s my prediction. I hope it is not penalties tonight, I’m hoping we will do it before.

‘Everyone will be welcome at the celebration – customers, new people – I want anyone to come in and celebrate with us.’

What are your predictions for the semi-final tonight? Do you agree with Mr Miah’s 2-1 England victory? Let us know in the comments!