Unbeaten Lee show their class with repeat title success

DOMINANT Lee-on-the-Solent men’s first team took the Hampshire premiership title with a perfect record.

The side won all 16 of their matches as they were crowned champions for the second year in a row.

They finished with 284 points ahead of Winchester in second place with 224.

The team led by Tim Vail remained victorious all season.

Their final match against Fair Oak was the tightest going down to the wire.

It was a test of nerve with all the Lee players determined to make sure they kept their unbeaten record and didn’t fall at the last hurdle.

First on was Len Westover against Matt Merriman and they traded blows to be tied at 1-1 after two games.

It was clear the match was going to require a high level of performance to get the win.

Westover took responsibility and he crashed the ball into the nick to win it 3-1.

Vail turned in a stylish display in a master against pupil match up with Kyle Finch.

The latter is ranked in the top 150 in the world whereas the former is top 20 in the country. There was some good length hitting to start with.

It was Vail who took command though and with some deft touches he took the opener 11-8.

He continued his form in the second game but then Finch responded.

Vail took that game on a tiebreak 12-10.

The third followed exactly the same pattern and Vail wrapped up a 3-0 success.

Brandon at second string faced an in form Tom Walsh who won 3-0.

Lucas Hughes at third string had a battle against Phil Bull.

It was Bull who took the first 11-4 and was up 9-3 in the second.

Hughes suddenly found a better length and became more aggressive on the ball, fighting his way back to 10-10 and managed to sneak it 14-12.

Momentum was in his favour and continued in the same form in the third.

Bull wasn’t done and he won the match 3-2 after some good delay in his shots wrong footed Hughes.

It was all down to the final match between Ben Hutton and George Stafford.

This proved to be another dramatic match with Lee’s Hutton going 2-0 up.

Stafford stormed back to make it 2-2. Then Hutton kept his cool to win the match and seal a superb 3-2 win.