Vickii Cornborough part of England squad denied 2019 Women's Super Series glory by New Zealand

Have your say

Vickii Cornborough helped England to second place in the 2019 Women’s Super Series.

The former Portsmouth and Havant player was a key member of the squad that cruised to victories over USA, Canada and France in San Diego, California.

However, New Zealand proved too strong for Cornborough & Co on Sunday night.

The Black Ferns ran out 28-13 winners in the decisive final fixture to overhaul England at the top of the table.

Head coach Simon Middleton said: ‘I don’t think it was a great game but it was the game New Zealand wanted it to be.

‘Fair play to them as they are the world’s best at finding a way to win and imposing themselves on teams.

‘And they did just that on Sunday.

‘I thought they were incredibly physical and we struggled to deal with that.

‘We never really got going but that is because of the way they played.

‘It is one of those where the players will reflect back on and learn – as will the coaches.

‘It’s a huge experience for the younger ones to come into a Test environment and get schooled a little bit which I think happened on Sunday.

‘But the best side won by a mile.’

Harlequins forward Cornborough, who now has 49 caps for her country, sat out the 38-5 victory over the USA before starting against Canada and France.

The prop helped England bank 19-17 and 20-18 wins in those fixtures, respectively.

Middleton added: ‘It has been a good competition for us where we have shown a lot of character and composure.

‘But there are still lots of things for us to polish up on in our general play – both attack and defence.

‘We came here to be as successful as we could but also to develop and learn.

‘An experience like this you learn a lot from but it is quite chastening.’

Cornborough’s Harlequins team-mate Jess Breach, who hails from Chichester, missed the tournament because of injury.

The duo were integral to England’s Six Nations Grand Slam triumph in March.