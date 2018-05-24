Ward sets standard as Waterlooville thump Cowplain

Have your say

NIGEL WARD served up the best performance of the season in the Portsmouth Billiards League.

Report by Graham Simper

He made breaks of 73, 71, 34 and 31 as Waterlooville moved within touching distance of the leaders with a 6-1 triumph at Cowplain.

The home side won the first when Gary Curtis beat Steve Hughes.

However, there were no more shocks as Heath Smith beat James Curtis easily and Cliff Robbins nicked a nine pointer against Roy Steere.

Lee Paice got another, leaving Emma Bonney to complete the emphatic victory with visits of 57, 44, 40 and 33 to get past Dave Pitman.

Scott Compton was also on song with 52, 37 and 38 to help Copnor A get an aggregate win over their B side.

Mick Hall, made a 34 break, and Jon Sunderland also contributed to the 4-3 success.

Derek Foster played well for the losers with a handy 40 to beat Mark Tillison.

Stacey Wearn beat Lee Eden and the long-serving John Oldfield knocked in 42 and 41 to trump Kev Harding’s 40.

Copnor C are fighting to avoid the wooden spoon spot after a narrow 4-3 home success over Portchester.

It was close throughout as Steve Lawrence lost to Andy Macey despite his 53 break and Danny Baldacchino beat Ashley Bendall for 1-1.

Dave Lawrence and Matt James, with a 43 break, shared the next two.

Then Jason Tame gave the Castlemen the lead, only for Phil Ledington to square it at 3-3.

The bonus point was close as the city boys took it 820-813.

Leigh Park found it tough at Waterlooville B going down 4-3.

Jamie Wilson won the first with a 41 break and then Dan Harvest made it 2-0.

The Workies battled back as Richard Burnett beat former team-mate Bill Phillips but Gary Green restored the lead against Colin Ricketts for 3-1.

Richie Burnett Jnr and Danny Lumsden won the final two points but could not salvage the aggregate.

Craneswater A also lost by the extra point against their R team at Southsea.

Andy Boulton started well with breaks of 46 and 36 but Liam Melia swamped Chris Bishop.

Simon Petrie won the next, then Andy Carter made it 2-2.

Mick Kirby scraped a five-point win over Artur Newland for the A team but Harry Yard beat Tony Hansford to make it 4-3.