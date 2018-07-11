WATCH: Fareham Academy makes hilarious Three Lions video 

A school in Fareham has been taken over by World Cup fever and the students have created their very own Three Lions video.

Pupils at Fareham Academy, on St Anne's Grove, created the viral version of the classic 1996 Baddiel, Skinner and Lightening Seeds track in preparation for England's World Cup semi-final against Croatia.

It's Coming Home. Picture: Fareham Academy

In the video it starts with the students answering questions in class, before the teacher’s phone rings and the famous football anthem starts.

It shows students singing and dancing along with Three Lions in various locations around the school, including one of the pupils playing the drums while another takes and scores a penalty.

England face Croatia in their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years at 7pm tonight in Moscow as they bid to win the World Cup for only the second time.