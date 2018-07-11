We spoke to the residents of the Cowplain street where Gareth Southgate used to live and here is what they had to say

Gareth Southgate spent a brief time living in Portsmouth during his childhood in the 1970s.

The future England manager spent three years, believed to be between 1973 and 1976, living in Cowplain on Eglantine Walk while his dad worked at IBM. We spoke to a few residents from the street to see if they knew about the famous former neighbour.

In his 2003 book Woody and Nord, written by him and Andy Woodman, Southgate revealed that he spent his first school years in Portsmouth.

The News has discovered that Padnell Infant School was the one attended by the future England manager and fashion icon.

We spoke to resident's of Gareth Southgate's old street in Portsmouth

Youngsters at the school were buzzing to find out about the famous alum.