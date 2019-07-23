Wightlink Warriors swept aside by rampant Belle Vue Colts in league fixture at National Speedway Stadium

Wightlink Warriors became the latest victims of the rampant Belle Vue Colts on Monday.

The Isle of Wight outfit were beaten 56-34 by their powerful hosts in the National League clash at the National Speedway Stadium in Manchester.

With three wins so far this term, the Warriors remain in second place in the table – the top four qualifying for the championship play-offs.

But they were soundly beaten by the Colts, albeit with Georgie Wood missing the meeting through illness.

Barry Bishop could only watch and admire the potential packed into the line-up of the title favourites.

The Warriors co-promoter said: ‘We were very proud of the team.

‘We knew this would be a really tough meeting for us against a strong team who know that track so well.

‘We give our thanks to Jack Smith for stepping in at short notice and for giving it 100 per cent.

‘But on the night, although the lads fought as hard as they could, the better team won.

‘We have to accept that, keep our heads high and keep pushing for a play-off place.’

Cradley Heathens' Jack Smith stepped in as a guest for the absent Wood and top scored with 15 points.

Skipper Ben Morley was next best with seven as the early promise from the Warriors, which saw them level after five heats, was quickly snuffed out.

Scott Campos, Danno Verge and Connor King all registered three points, while Chris Widman and Chad Wirtzfeld topped up the tally with two and one, respectively.