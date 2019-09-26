Winning amateur finale for England international Billy McKenzie

BILLY McKenzie made it two wins out of two in his final amateur event before he turns pro and heads off to the European Tour Qualifying School next month.

Rowlands Castle’s England international, who claimed the Courage Trophy last month, teamed up again with his club’s assistant secretary Tom Robson to win the County

Foursomes title for the second time in three years.

McKenzie and Robson shot a total of five-under par to win by six shots from defending champions Martin Young (Brokenhurst Manor) and Stoneham’s Ryan Henley.

The quartet, who have been regular foursomes partners in the Hampshire county side down the years, were the only pairs to break par in the first round.

Young and Henley led by one after a 68 that included four birdies while their rivals made five, but crucially made two more bogeys.

But after lunch the Rowlands pair put their foot down with an impeccable 66 in the alternate-shot format.

They made a perfect start with a birdie four at the par five first, and got to the turn in one-under with a three at the short driveable eighth, having dropped a shot at the par

three fifth.

Henley and Young had extended their lead with back-to-back birdies at the first two holes.

But a nightmare run around the turn cost them four shots in three holes from the 10th, including a double bogey at the par three 12th.

That put McKenzine and Robson two clear and back-to-back bogeys at 14 and 15 doubled that lead, while Robson and McKenzie picked up a shot of their own at the 13th.

A birdie two at the 17th from Young and Henley did little to trouble the leaders, who finished in style with an eagle three at the last.

McKenzie and Robson also claimed the handicap prize, finishing three shots ahead of Corhampton’s Dan Green and Oliver Knight.

It was the fourth time McKenzie had lifted the trophy – he won it back-to-back with Rowlands’ Mark Sawford in 2011 and 2012.