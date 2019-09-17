Zac aiming to build on his junior golf success at Hayling Island

Young Portsmouth golfer Zac Brinkley is aiming to build on his success as a junior as he moves onto the senior circuit.

The 18-year-old became the first person at the Crookhorn club to add the Men's Championship to his three successive junior titles.

Now he is looking to improve still further by joining Hayling Golf Club

Brinkley, who started playing aged five, has so far been self-taught.

'My grandfather, who lived just over the road from the course, first took me when I was very little,' said Brinkley. 'Since then I have kept going, playing almost everyday and hitting balls.

'It was just natural.

'Crookhorn is a tough course to learn up because it is so up and down.

'Lots of people don't like playing there but it helped my game.

'A number of the good golfers at the club have already moved to Hayling.

'The move has helped them improve their game and I am looking to do the same.

'They have received coaching and some have been picked for Hampshire.

'Hopefully when I move it will put me on the radar of the Hampshire selectors.

'It will certainly provide me with stiffer opposition.

Brinkley won the Men's Championship by seven shots but accepts moving onto the wider circuit won't be easy.

However, he feels equipped to make a success of it.

'I am the first person to go straight from winning the juniors to the seniors at Crookhorn,' said Brinkley.

'There was a lot of pressure on me to do it.

'I am ambitious and intend to keep pushing myself.

'Last season I won ten trophies - seven of which were senior competitions.

'Stepping up means that I will need to maintain my focus.

Brinkley had particular praise for the support given to the juniors at Crookhorn by Alan Wilkins.

'Alan helped us juniors out a lot,' said Brinkley. 'He was a great organiser.

'Because of him we had competitions and he set up a junior league all on his own.'