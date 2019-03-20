Fareham Nomads appoint new head coach as club looks to exciting future

Fareham Nomads have appointed Richard Pointon as their new head coach.

He is a highly-motivated professional head and performance swim coach with more than 15 years’ experience of coaching UK and international swim squads.

Pointon is particularly experienced in improving competitive swimmers’ performance and improving club rankings.

In his past role, through hard work and determination, he improved the ranking of the club from 21st to top 10.

He began his own swimming career at the age of 10 at Portsmouth Northsea in the Learn to Swim and worked his way up to head of age group swimming.

Now he will be working to ensure Fareham Nomads have a successful time ahead, with the club having built a great foundation. He would like to develop the competitive squads further and increase the number of swimmers who qualify for regionals, national and European championships.

Pointon said: ‘I am delighted to have been appointed head coach at Fareham Nomads.

‘I see an awful lot of potential in the club and swimmers alike and would like to use my extensive experience and knowledge to give the swimmers the best possible skills and opportunities to reach elite competitions such as south east regionals, British Summer Championships and English Nationals.’

For more details about joining Fareham Nomads see the club website