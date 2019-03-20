Grace stars at annual Guildford gala with superb junior shield success

Grace Hone starred in the Guildford Friday Swimmers annual swimming gala which was held on Saturday, March 9 at Guildford Spectrum.

There were entries from 12 swimming clubs, with 11 being from specific disability clubs.

Fareham Nomads swimmer Grace was the winner of the Girls’ Junior Shield which is for the highest aggregate points.

She also got four personal bests, knocking more than four seconds off her 50m freestyle time.

Grace is flying the flag for Fareham Nomads over the next couple of months and will be swimming at the Swim England South East Regional Open Competition 2019 at the Quays on March 23 and the European Down Syndrome Open Swimming Competition 2019 at the Quays on April 6 and April 7.

She will also compete in the The Len Badcock Memorial Paralympic Meet in Enfield on June 2.