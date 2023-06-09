Portsmouth boast increased appetite for Fratton Park season tickets as key indicator is surpassed

The Blues have revealed that more than 8,500 seats have been secured for their latest term in League One.

And according to the club, that’s the most tickets they’ve sold at this stage of the summer since 2015.

Last year, 13,965 season tickets were snapped up by Fratton faithful. So there’s a real possibility that figure could be superseded by the time the 2023-24 campaign kicks off on August 5, if the current trend continues.

The rise in demand is in spite of Pompey increasing the price of their season tickets for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign. However, the additional cost is less than the current rate of inflation for the majority of those renewing their season tickets.

The club have also introduced a two-tiered pricing structure to Fratton Park, which brings them in line with other League One and Championship clubs.

The sales process (renewals and new purchases) began on Wednesday, May 17

Supporters have until 5pm on Friday, June 16, to make the most of the current early-bird scheme. After that, prices will increase and all non-renewed seats will be released for general sale.