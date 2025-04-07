Emerald Cruises unveils three new ships: Two superyachts and one river ship, and makes first-ever seine debut in 2027

Emerald Cruises, part of the acclaimed Scenic Group portfolio, today unveiled a major multi-ship expansion for 2027, building on the momentum of Emerald Kaia and Emerald Astra, both set to launch in April 2026.

The 2027 growth will introduce two new superyachts and one new European river ship – including the brand’s first-ever vessel on the iconic Seine River.

New Superyachts, New Horizons

Following the debut of Emerald Kaia in 2026, Emerald Cruises will introduce two additional next-generation superyachts in 2027, reinforcing its leadership in boutique yachting. The new vessels, Emerald Raiya and Emerald Xara, will reflect the same sleek design language and elevated guest experience as their sister ship, with enhancements shaped by direct guest feedback. Each will offer spacious all-suite accommodations, an expansive Sky Deck with private cabanas and panoramic views, and a swim-up marina platform designed for effortless access to the sea.

New ships: Emerald Kaia, Emerald Xara and Emerald Raiya

Signature touches include an open-air fitness area, the Elements Spa, multiple dining venues serving regionally inspired cuisine, and a curated collection of water toys – such as paddleboards and SeaBobs – delivering the brand’s hallmark blend of adventure, relaxation, and understated superyacht allure.

Each yacht will accommodate 128 guests and offer all-suite accommodations. Like Emerald Kaia, both ships will be designed for seamless open-air living, wellness-focused amenities, and immersive coastal exploration.

Deployment Highlights:

Emerald Raiya will debut in the Seychelles in Winter 2026/27, then sail the Eastern Mediterranean in Summer 2027, before returning to the Seychelles in Winter 2027/28

Emerald Xara will launch in the Mediterranean in Summer 2027, then head to the Caribbean in Winter 2027/28

Emerald Kaia will be redeployed to the Caribbean beginning in Winter 2026/27, joining Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara. Guests currently booked on Kaia for the Seychelles itinerary during that season will be contacted about having their sailing transferred to Emerald Raiya

In Winter 2027/28, Emerald Kaia and Emerald Xara will join Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara in the Caribbean, expanding the brand’s warm-water yacht offerings

Full itinerary and booking details for the new yachts will be available in June 2025.

New River Frontier

The Emerald River Cruises portfolio is also set to reach exciting new frontiers in 2027. Building on a decade of innovation across Europe’s most iconic waterways, the brand will introduce one purpose-built river ship, marking its long-anticipated debut on the Seine River.

The announcement follows the 2026 debut of Emerald Astra, the 10th Emerald Star-Ship in the brand’s European river fleet, further elevating the contemporary Emerald Cruises experience guests have come to love. With sleek design and immersive itineraries, Emerald Astra sets the stage for what’s to come: a new generation of river ships designed with even greater destination access, onboard comfort, and cultural connection.

Emerald on the Seine: A First for the Brand

In 2027, Emerald Cruises will make its first-ever appearance on the legendary Seine River with Emerald Lumi, a custom-designed ship created specifically for this elegant and storied waterway. Launching curated experiences from Paris through Normandy and beyond, Emerald Lumi will bring a modern take on French river cruising, seamlessly blending luxury, cultural immersion, and boutique charm.

Emerald Lumi will feature contemporary interiors, spacious suites, and a range of onboard amenities tailored to Emerald Cruises’ signature experience. Purpose-built for the region, the vessel will navigate the Seine’s unique dimensions, unlocking access to coveted ports such as Honfleur, Rouen, and other picturesque towns known for their art, history, and gastronomy.

Guests can expect:

Round-trip sailings from Paris

Overnights and extended stays in marquee ports for deeper immersion

French-inspired cuisine, wine pairings, and locally curated excursions

Thoughtful onboard programming highlighting art, culture, and regional storytelling

As Emerald Cruises enters its second decade, its promise remains clear: to deliver immersive, design-forward cruises that connect travellers to the heart of each destination. Backed by the global strength and strategic vision of Scenic Group, Emerald Cruises is charting a course for continued success – one unforgettable voyage at a time.