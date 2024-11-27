loveholidays launches biggest-ever Black Friday sale - deals from £159pp
Running until December 3, those looking to save on their next getaway can secure fantastic savings with thousands of deals included in the loveholidays sale.
Top deals include:
- Egypt: 7 nights at Tivoli Hotel Aqua Park, flying from London Gatwick, from £199pp in February, 2025
- Turkey: 7 nights at Noxinn Deluxe, flying from London Stansted, from £369pp in May, 2025
- Greek Islands: 7 nights at Heronissos Hotel, flying from London Gatwick, from £369pp in May, 2025Canary Islands: 7 nights at Coral Cotillo Beach Hotel, flying from London Stansted, from £389pp in June, 2025
Plus, this year the online travel agent is offering up to £450 off selected long haul holidays, £350 off selected 5-star holidays and £200 off selected city breaks.
UP TO £450 OFF SELECTED LONG HAUL HOLIDAYS
- Flights and 7 nights at Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel in Dubai, UAE from £569pp
- Flights and 7 nights at Krystal Cancun in Cancun, Mexico from £919pp
- Flights and 7 nights at Sunscape Dominicus La Romana in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic from £949pp
UP TO £350 OFF SELECTED 5-STAR HOLIDAYS
- Flights and 7 nights at Justiniano Deluxe Resort in Antalya, Turkey from £289pp
- Flights and 7 nights at Radisson Blu Golden Sands Resort in Mellieha, Malta from £569pp
- Flights and 7 nights at LUX* Grand Gaube in Grand Gaube, Mauritius from £1,179pp
UP TO £200 OFF SELECTED CITY BREAKS
- Flights and 3 nights at Smart Hotel Budapest in Budapest, Hungary from £159pp
- Flights and 3 nights at Raganelli in Rome, Italy from £199pp
- Flights and 3 nights at Hotel van de Vijsel in Amsterdam, Holland from £199pp
Shoppers have the flexibility to secure their dream holiday with deposits starting from just £25 per person and convenient pay-monthly plans, ensuring an easy and stress-free booking process.
They can also book with confidence knowing that all loveholidays packages are ATOL protected.
To browse all of the online travel agent’s Black Friday deals, visit www.loveholidays.com/holidays/black-friday-holidays.html.