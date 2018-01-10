A new club night (with a difference) is coming to Portsmouth

PSYCHEDELIC neon lights, UV displays, lasers, confetti and pyrotechnics will all be a part of a new club night coming to Portsmouth.

Dubbed an experience like no other, The Festival of Light will be taking over The Pyramids Centre in Southsea for one night in April.

Publicity shots for the Festival of Light club night which is coming to The Pyramids in Southsea Picture: Mega Events

Events manager Oliver Hughes said: ‘The festival is a combination of colours with impressive theatre through the spectrum of light.

‘We have indoor fireworks, live performances, body paint, glitter and acrobats.’

With early bird and standard tickets already sold out, Oliver expects the event to be packed to the rafters.

He said: ‘This is the first time we have done the festival in Portsmouth and we have 32 shows this year which have all sold out and it is extremely popular.

‘I don’t see why the people of Portsmouth would be any different and this is definitely a night they won’t forget.’

The dress code for the evening is costumes inspired by light. Oliver said: ‘We want people to come in light costumes inspired by the concept of the festival.

‘We want it to be fun and people can dress as crazy as they like.’

House, tech, garage and bass music will set the soundtrack for the night.

Oliver said: ‘Everyone goes out on a Friday or Saturday night but people don’t usually go to an event like this with so many elements to it.

‘Live performances from acrobats, parades and puppets mean it is not your average night out.’

Oliver added: ‘In what other club experience would you turn around at 3am and see a Chinese dragon coming through the crowd with its head bigger than any person?’

The festival, run by Mega Events, will be at The Pyramids Centre on April 28 from 10pm and run until 3am.

Tickets are from £19.50 plus a booking fee.

The event is for those aged 18 and above, ID is required and guests must arrive before 1am.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit eventbrite.com/e/the-festival-of-light-comes-to-portsmouth-tickets-41942861227