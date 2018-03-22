A night to leave you both shaken and stirred 

All over the world, James Bond soundtracks are instantly recognisable.

Each represents a geographical milestone along the timeline of Ian Fleming's infamous spy – who even after 56 years on the silver screen is alive and kicking.

And thanks to the James Bond Concert Spectacular, the sound of 007 far transcends the four walls of the cinema.

In a show not to be missed, singers and musicians will ensure theatregoers are shaken and stirred as they perform Bond's biggest numbers in an intimate setting.

The James Bond Concert Spectacular arrives at The Kings Theatre on Sunday. Go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk to book. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​