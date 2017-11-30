Ab Fab star lines up city date

THE Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley has announced her first ever tour of the UK and Ireland, with with her new autobiographical show It’s All About Me.

The actress and activist will entertain audiences with ‘some never heard before stories’ from her career when the tour begins in October next year and comes to the Guildhall inPortsmouth on Sunday, November 4.

Born in India in May 1946, Joanna spent her early years living in the far east, where her father – part of the Gurkha Rifles – was posted during her childhood.

Her breakthrough acting role came through her being cast as Purdey in The New Avengers – creating one of the keynote hairstyles of the 1970s with the ‘Purdey Bob’.

The actress also won two BAFTA TV awards for her role as Patsy Stone in the BBC show Absolutely Fabulous.

As well as her acting career, Ms Lumley has been a fierce activist – with her most notable campaign being to give Gurkhas who retired before 1997 the right to live in the United Kingdom. Stories from these and more will be revealed to the audiences on 30 different tour dates

‘The thought of this tour... has completely taken over my waking hours,’ she said.

‘It’s utterly thrilling to start planning the stories I can tell, and the rapture (and gratitude, to be fair) with which I shall greet the audiences.

‘Nothing like this has come my way before, and I may have to be dragged off with a hook at the end of each show. Oh people! This is especially for you from me, with masses of love. I think it will be fabulous.’

Ms Lumley will be joined on stage by friend and producer Clive Tulloh, who will put questions from the audience to her.

To book your tickets go to ticketmaster.co.uk/Joanna-Lumley-Its-All-About-tickets/artist/5249113.