An historic fort gave visitors a taste of what it would have been like to sign up for war.

An authentic First World War recruitment centre was set up at Fort Widley on Saturday.

Military re-enactors in vintage uniforms were on hand to guide ‘recruits’ through the process faced by those heading off to the front lines in the Great War.

