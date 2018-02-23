An event to ‘peak’ your interest

Have your say

SHORT of a way to spend St Patrick’s Day?

Why not pop down to Portsmouth’s newest bar, The Blind Tiger, for its opening weekend?

To mark the occasion on March 17 event organisers are arranging a Peaky Blinders bash for the city.

Fans of the popular BBC show are being encouraged to channel their ‘inner Thomas Shelby’ for an evening at the early 20th century inspired bar.

Advanced tickets are being sold at £5 per person and guests have a number of ticket options.

Standard entry costs £9.00, but avid fans can opt for The Tom Shelby or Alfie Solomons package.

At £500, the Tom Shelby package includes entry for 10 people, two bottles of Grey Goose, two bottles of Amaretto and mixers.

Or, for £250, you can get entry for five people, one bottle of grey goose, one bottle of amaretto and mixers.

Peaky Blinders, starring Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy, follows the life of Thomas Shelby in Birmingham in 1919, in the aftermath of the Great War.

Thomas is a returning war hero who runs one of the most powerful gangs in Birmingham.

Manager of The Blind Tiger, Steve Hudson said: ‘It’s the first time an event like this has been run in the city, so we’re really looking forward to our opening weekend.

‘We realise that the show has had a big impact on the area.

‘It was a very stylish era, and with our twenties, speakeasy bar, it just seemed like the perfect fit.’

The team at TBT are going all out to impress residents.

Entertainment for the night will include a local singer singing modern songs with a twenties twist, burlesque dancers, stilt walkers and more.

Steve added: ‘We’re encouraging people to dress up and go full Shelby!

‘The theme will complement our night well as we’ll be serving our 1920’s themed cocktails.

‘We’ve already sold three quarters of our tickets so we’re expecting a great night!’ he added.