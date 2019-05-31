Here are seven shows coming to Hampshire in 2019.

Will Young at Portsmouth Guildhall, October 15

UK pop singer Will Young releases new single All The Songs, the first track to be heard from his long awaited seventh album Lexicon set for release on June 14.

He will also be playing a number of classics from his long-spanning career since 2002.

Ticket prices from £40-£57.

portsmouthguildhall.org.uk

HONK! at the Theatre Royal Winchester, June 28-29

Hans Christian Andersen’s novel The Ugly Duckling comes to life on stage to tell the story of Ugly, a plucky little bird who gets picked on by the other farmyard animals because he’s different. Pushed out of the flock, he embarks on an adventure which teaches him that he is much more than just his looks.

theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk

The Count of Cornwall at the New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, September 13

Following 60 sold out shows last year, The Count of Cornwall is back again with his unique style of comedy.

Jethro will be telling stories about his hilarious country life. It will include some old favourites and many new tales.

newtheatreroyal.com

Motown the Musical at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, October 1-12

Motown The Musical tells the story of the man who

broke barriers, fought against the odds to create something more than a record label.

With just $800 borrowed from his family, Berry Gordy founded Motown Records and launched the careers of legendary artists including Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, The Temptations, and many more.

Discover the story behind Motown, the personal relationships, the professional struggles, and the music that made history and defined the sound of a generation.

Tickets £27.50-£59.50.

Visit mayflower.org.uk or call ( 023) 8071 1811.

Crossing Lines at Chichester Festival Theatre, August 17-24

1918. A West Sussex city. A celebration of a war hard won. A community dances, drinks and gives thanks for a narrow escape.

1941. Under the shadow of invasion, the city’s young are offered up once more to a conflict on foreign soil.

2019. The same city and a new threat is looming. Borders are collapsing. Communities uprooted. People are on the move. There is only one route to safety and only one means of communication, via the airwaves but can they be trusted?

Three stories connect across time and across technologies as history haunts the present and secrets are unearthed by a community in turmoil.

Rum in the Gravy Boat at the Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, June 20

You're ten years old, dad has left and mum's an alcoholic.

But you find salvation in performing. You can do a wicked Greased

Lightening.

Rum in the Gravy Boat is a story about sexual awakenings, plastic microphones, an alcoholic mother and alopecia.

Based on the actor’s own life and developed through Fluid Motion’s unique autobiographical style, this is a personal account into how theatre can make sense of the past.

ashcroft.org.uk

I Believe in Unicorns at The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, Havant, October 5

Wizard Presents brings bestselling children’s author Michael Morpurgo’s story I Believe In Unicorns to life.

This show is set in a library full of books that hold more than stories within their pages. A young boy called Tomas hates reading and school, but his world is turned upside down the day he meets the Unicorn Lady in his local library…

thespring.co.uk