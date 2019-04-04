A Comedy About a Bank Robbery, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​, REVIEW: ‘Roaring with laughter’  

If you are looking for a show with a lot of laughs, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery doesn’t fail to impress.

And a packed out audience at The Mayflower, Southampton, proved just that.

Set in America in the 1950s, the story follows a group of criminals as they seek to steal a diamond from a Minneapolis city bank.

What follows is a series of laughable moments all with classic slapstick comedy alongside visual gags that leave the audience roaring with laughter.

There’s even a romantic element in an unpredictable comical love story between two of the central characters.

The show is reliant on complicated staging and acting which needs to go according to plan to achieve its goal – and it does.

One of the most clever parts of the show involves a vertical set where the actors are seen from above, inviting a series of very clever jokes as they battle with gravity.

It’s a clever production which is complemented by a strong cast.

Damian Lynch does an exceptionally good job as the show’s angry bank manager Robin Freeboys, as does Sean Carey who plays the entertaining yet dopey Sam Monaghan.

And to top it all off, the West End production of the show celebrated its third birthday, so the audience were invited to sing a Happy Birthday.

Until Saturday.