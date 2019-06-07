A load of balls at Pryzm, RatPack and Sin! in this week’s Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Kicking things off tonight, Pryzm Portsmouth gets risqué with their Balls Deep! ball-pit party.

The eyebrow-raising event will feature a giant inflated ball pit with more than 42,000 balls packed in it.

Promising to bring plenty of nostalgia, it definitely looks to bring some fun to the Portsmouth’s night club scene. Main room will host chart dance music, Vinyl room will host guilty pleasures and Curve sees Freaky Fridayz with Jay 1 Live!

Entry is free before 11pm (and 50 per cent off drinks at this time too), £3 after or £5 after midnight. Catch the details at facebook.com.

Meanwhile over in The Wedgewood Rooms on Albert Road, Sin! will host Southsea’s biggest free club night with plenty of nostalgic cheesy anthems from all the eras of pop music. Doors are open from 11pm until 2.30am with more details at facebook.com.

On the live music scene tonight, The Loft on Albert Road will see avant garde rock collective Hey Colossus with support from Battery Hens, Flybums and Happy 2000! With numerous releases on Rocket Recordings and past tour dates across mainland Europe, Hey Colossus have formed themselves a solid reputation. They are also fresh off their recently released album Four Bibles released by Alter Records. Tickets are £8, doors are from 7pm until 11pm with more details at facebook.com.

Tomorrow night, Beats and Swing return to The Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea to present RatPack aka DJ Lipmaster Mark and MC Evenson Allen; the pair have been going strong since the warehouse rave scene days and have taken their sound from Japan to Ibiza and performed at festivals such as Glastonbury, Bestival and Warehouse Project. Support will be from Altern8 and Wesley Brown, and all profits will go to Tonic Music for Mental Health. More details can be found at facebook.com.

Monday night will see Delight rocking the alternative clubbing scene at The Astoria on Guildhall Walk. Entry cost only £4 from 10pm until 2am and Astoria will see a flurry of pop punk, electro and rock bangers! More details at facebook.com.