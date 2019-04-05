Acclaimed jazz star Pete Allen comes to Emsworth  

Pete Allen is one of the last professional jazz bandleaders in this country, and he will be coming to town with his Dukes of Wellington this weekend.

Pete (clarinet, saxophones, vocals) first formed his own jazz band 40 years ago.

He has earned acclaim throughout Europe and America, picking up an Honorary Citizenship of New Orleans along the way – a great honour for an English musician. He still tours extensively in the UK and is in demand in Denmark, France, Germany and Spain, where he plays to hundreds. He’s made many TV and radio shows and released more than 100 albums.

At Emsworth, Pete will be accompanied front of stage by trumpet man Andy Dickens, who has an infectious, irrepressible sense of fun. The rhythm section comprises piano, bass, and Richie Bryant on drums. Richie was Acker Bilk’s drummer for 43 years.

All of them are musicians of the highest calibre

Doors open at 4.30pm for a 5pm start, tickets £13.50. Call (01243) 373363.

THE DUKES OF WELLINGTON

Brookfield Hotel, Emsworth

Sunday, April 7