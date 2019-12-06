Aerosmith announce UK tour for 2020 - here's how to get tickets

Have your say

AEROSMITH will be hitting the road and playing shows across Europe next summer.

The legendary rockers, fresh off their residency in Las Vegas, have announced two concerts in the UK in 2020.

(L-R) Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Joe Perry, and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

They will be playing The O2 Arena in London as well as the Manchester Arena in Manchester in July.

Aerosmith’s official account tweeted: ‘ Fresh from their record breaking jaw dropping Las Vegas residency Deuces are Wild, come the greatest American rock band of all time... AEROSMITH on a limited European run!’

READ MORE: Michael Buble announces huge open-air concert on south coast

Here’s what you need to know:

Where are Aerosmith playing?

The band has announced a limited run of shows across Europe next summer, which includes:

- June 13 – Milan, Italy

- June 16 – Zurich, Switzerland

- June 21 – Dessel, Belgium

- June 24 – Prague, Czech Republic

- June 30 – Paris, France

- July 3 – Madrid, Spain

- July 6 – Lisbon, Portugal

- July 9 – Vienna, Austria

- July 12 – Krakow, Poland

- July 15 – The O2, London

- July 18 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

- July 21 – Middlefart, Denmark

- July 24 – Budapest, Hungary

- July 27 – Monchengladbach, Germany

READ MORE: Michael Bolton is bringing his Greatest Hits tour to the south coast in 2020 - here's how to get tickets

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday, December 13 – so a week from now.

They are available from Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Live Nation have a pre-sale which begins at 9am on Thursday, December 12.