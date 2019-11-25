Aled Jones to perform at Portsmouth Cathedral next year - here's how to get tickets

Have your say

Aled Jones has announced he will be performing at Portsmouth Cathedral next year.

The classical singer is embarking on a tour of cathedrals, ministers and abbeys across the country in September and October 2020.

This tour marks 40 years since Aled was a choirboy at Bangor Cathedral and culminates with a performance at that church.

Jones reached number five in the UK charts in 1985 with his version of Walking in the Air, from The Snowman, which was recorded for use in a television ad campaign for Toys R Us.

If you are thinking about going to see Aled Jones here’s what you need to know:

When and where is he playing in Portsmouth?

He will be performing at Portsmouth Cathedral in Old Portsmouth on Wednesday, October 28 next year, the penultimate stop on the tour.

Jones is also set to stop at Winchester Cathedral on October 15, 2020.

How to get tickets?

Tickets are on sale now and are available from Ticketmaster’s website.

How much do tickets cost?

Unreserved seats cost between £33.30 and £38.85 each.

While VIP meet and greet (unreserved seats) tickets will set you back £77.70 each.